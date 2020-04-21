More all-state selections were announced on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers and a few local players made the teams. Bethlehem Catholic's Taliyah Medina was named the Class 4A Player of the Year and was on the all-state first-team at the 4A level. At 3A, both Cassie Murphy and Antonia Bates of Notre Dame Green Pond were selected for the second team.
Medina returned to the court in the 2019-20 season after being sidelined with an ACL injury. She averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game. The Golden Hawk has committed to Villanova.
For NDGP, Murphy averaged over 16 points per game and 7 rebounds per contest for the Crusaders. She is set to continue her career at Jefferson University.
Murphy's teammate, Bates, just finished up her sophomore season where she averaged nearly 11 points per contest. She has committed to Rutgers.