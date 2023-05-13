ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A late rally by Memphis buried Lehigh Valley on Friday night. The IronPigs giving up the lead down the stretch, falling to the Redbirds, 7-4 on Friday night.
Dustin Peterson would homer in the second inning to open the scoring for the game, giving the IronPigs a, 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, the Redbirds would plate two runs to grab the one run lead themselves. In the bottom half of the inning, the IronPigs would score three runs to grab the lead right back.
Scott Kingery would get things started with a solo shot to tie the game at, 2-2. Vimael Machin and Aramis Garcia would drive in the other two runs to give the IronPigs a, 4-2 lead heading into the sixth.
The Redbirds would go on to score five unanswered runs from that point on for the win.