MOHNTON, Pa. - The annual Menards Chevy Show is set for this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway. The fan-favorite event is the world's largest all-Chevy drag race and car show.

In addition to the racing and car show, there also is a swap meet. The event starts on Saturday and continues on Sunday.

Among the cars will be the Pro-Mods, that usually put on a great show for those in attendance.