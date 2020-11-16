STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State center and Exeter product Michal Menet accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl. Menet is one of three Nittany Lions who will take part in the annual collegiate showcase.
In addition to the Berks County native, Shaka Toney and Tariq Castro-Fields will also be in attendance at the event in Alabama in January 2021.
Also, Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah, who is a Parkland graduate, was selected for the Senior Bowl.
Penn State is 0-4 so far this season, for the first time since 2001.