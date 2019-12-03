Two college football players who are products of local high schools made announcements recently about their futures in the sport.
Michal Menet of Penn State announced on Tuesday that he will return for his final season next year with the Nittany Lions. The Exeter High School graduate will be back in 2020 along with another PSU starter, Pat Freiermuth, who also announced his plan to come back for next year.
Parkland graduate and Temple tight end Kenny Yeboah announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Yeboah spent the first few years of his collegiate career with the Owls and has just one year of eligibility remaining.