A pair of big softball games being played amongst two different leagues on Wednesday. Boyertown hosting Methacton under the lights at Bear Park while Kutztown and Brandywine renewed their rivalry.
Boyertown and Methacton in the midst of a pitcher's duel through six innings, Caitlin Woolbert would bring the scoreless streak to an end with an RBI single. The Warriors taking the 1-0 lead, they would get a run apiece in the sixth and seventh for the 3-0 win.
The Bears Ella Hurter did all she could on the mound in the effort, striking out 13 batters. She had 12 of those through the first five innings for the Bears.
Out in Kutztown the Cougars and Bullets going at in their rivalry matchup. The Bullets trying to make quick work of this one, jumping out to a 7-0 lead through four innings. They would go on to pick up the road win over the Cougars, 9-4.
Jadyn Richards homered twice for the Bullets, her second coming in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach at 9-4.
The Cougars got to within three runs, Markayla Drey doing her part in the fifth inning with a two-run RBI to cut into the deficit. The early hole they fell into just proved to be too much in the home loss.