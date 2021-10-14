COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - Perk Valley will have to wait to clinch a playoff spot, falling to Methacton in a thriller, 3-2. The Warriors clinching a playoff spot in the win.
The Warriors would strike first, Zach Millen firing one into the back of the net from the far side. Midway into the half, Otto Hull doubles the Warriors lead. Hull would score the third goal of the game too.
Perk Valley would get on the board in the second half, Javier Schorle scoring the first. The Vikings would get within one with under three minutes left, Justin Tagert finding the net this time.
The Vikings will need some help in securing the final playoff spot.