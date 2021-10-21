POTTSTOWN, Pa. - PAC championship soccer titles up for grabs in Pottstown. Methacton capturing their first boys title, and Owen J. Roberts winning yet another girls title.
On the boys side, regulation and overtime were not enough to crown a champion in this one. 0-0 through both regulation and OT, these two went to a shootout. Methacton's, Steven Remish making the first stop of the shootout on shot seven for Boyertown.
On Methacton's seventh shot, Lucas Capelini buries it for the 7-6 win, and their first PAC title.
In the girls title game, Owen J. Roberts taking on Upper Perk, the Wildcats winning their fourth title in five years, 3-0.
The Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead midway into the first half, Sydney Garner heading home the corner kick. They would double their lead before halftime. Olivia Thompson knocking home the third goal for the Wildcats in the second half.
They would hold off Upper Perk the rest of the way for the shutout win.