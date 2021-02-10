Methacton rides big second half to road win over Boyertown
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown playing host to one of the PAC's perennial powers on Wednesday night. That power getting the better of their host, Methacton picking up the road win.
Boyertown keeping this one close throughout much of the game, an three by David Leh early on cutting their deficit down to just three in the second quarter. Second half would belong to the warriors as they began to pull away.
Ryan Baldwin would finish with a team and game high 21 points for the warriors. They would take an eight point lead into the fourth and turn that into a double-digit victory, 53-39.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Sports
Right Now
29°
Snow
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage:87%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:32:13 PM
Today
Cloudy and cold with a bit of snow or flurries during the morning, followed by a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.
Tonight
Cloudy with a chance of another round of light snow, steadier again points south.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies to start, then clouds break for some sunshine.
- Berks-based Tower Health recipient of fake N95 masks
- About 80 face eviction if apartment building condemned
- Community pitching in to help as Northampton bowling alley begins to rebuild after snow storm
- Virtual concert series, local venues offer ways to celebrate Valentine's Day amid pandemic
- Former state Sen. Stewart Greenleaf dies
- NJ-based developer says it has big plans for Allentown’s Waterfront District
- Lonnie Walker IV Foundation teams up with youth groups
- Former Allentown Rescue Mission resident serves up success story
- Reading council calls on mayor to address gun violence
- Former restaurant to become medical marijuana dispensary