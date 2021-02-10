Boyertown v. Methacton boy's basketball highlights

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown playing host to one of the PAC's perennial powers on Wednesday night. That power getting the better of their host, Methacton picking up the road win. 
 
Boyertown keeping this one close throughout much of the game, an three by David Leh early on cutting their deficit down to just three in the second quarter. Second half would belong to the warriors as they began to pull away. 
 
Ryan Baldwin would finish with a team and game high 21 points for the warriors. They would take an eight point lead into the fourth and turn that into a double-digit victory, 53-39.