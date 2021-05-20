SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-3 on Thursday night. The win was the first of the season for the Mets against the Pigs.
The loss dropped Lehigh Valley to 9-6 this season as the victory moved Syracuse to 3-12.
The IronPigs built a 3-0 lead in the game, but the Mets cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third inning. Syracuse then scored three runs in the fifth inning to secure the home win.
Enyel De Los Santos suffered the loss for the IronPigs on the mound. Former Lehigh Valley pitcher Jerad Eickhoff earned the win for Syracuse.
The two teams are slated to face off on Friday at 6:35 p.m.