Mets blank IronPigs, 1-0

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

Mets blank IronPigs, 1-0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cole Irvin pitched seven strong innings in his start on Monday, but it wasn't enough to earn the victory as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 1-0 at Coca-Cola Park in the series opener. The Pigs dropped to 60-65 after the loss.

Irvin pitched seven inning and gave up the lone run via a solo home run by Rene Rivera in the top of the fourth inning. Irvin was countered by Syracuse's Corey Oswalt, who pitched seven scoreless inning and earned the win.

Lehigh Valley had just four baserunners in the game, all via singles. Two of those singles were off the bat off Shane Robinson. Phil Gosselin saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday as well.

The two teams are set to play on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

