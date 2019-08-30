Mets defeats IronPigs, 2-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-0 on Thursday night. The Pigs (63-72) notched just one extra base hit in the loss.

JoJo Romero started for Lehigh Valley and gave up just one run, a Jed Lowrie home run, in 4 2/3 innings of work. He suffered the loss and dropped to 3-5 this season.

A homer by Rymer Liriano in the eighth inning gave Syracuse their second run.

Ali Castillo went 2-4 and extended hit hitting streak to 10 games.

The Pigs now travel to face the Pawtucket Red Sox for the final series of the 2019 season. The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Friday at McCoy Stadium. First pitch for the twin bill is slated for 5:05 p.m.