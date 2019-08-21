Mets outlast Pigs in slugfest

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Syracuse Mets took down the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-8 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The two teams combined for 19 runs and 30 hits in the contest.

The loss was the third straight for Lehigh Valley (60-66).

The Mets mounted a 7-0 lead before the IronPigs began the comeback. Austin Listi started the rally in the fourth inning with an RBI double and then doubles by Nick Williams and Maikel Franco helped cut the deficit to 7-4 in the fifth frame.

Syracuse pushed their advantage to 11-4 in the seventh inning, but Lehigh Valley plated four runs in the seventh inning. That was as close as they would get.

The two teams will face off on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Video courtesy of Service Electric