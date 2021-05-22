SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-8 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets won in a walk-off as a passed ball that got by Pigs catcher Edgar Cabral allowed the Mets to score the winning run.
The IronPigs took a 1-0 lead, but the Mets battled back and built a 7-2 advantage in the sixth inning. Lehigh Valley closed the game to 8-7 and tied the game 8-8 in the top of the ninth before the Mets won in the bottom of the last frame.
Cornelius Randolph extended his hitting streak to seven games.
The two teams are set to wrap up the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.