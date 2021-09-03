ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Syracuse Mets surged ahead with four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-3 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss snapped the Pigs' four-game win streak.
The Mets' ninth-inning rally came against Zach McAllister and broke the 3-3 tie that was in place since the Pigs scored three runs in the sixth inning. Syracuse took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held that lead until the sixth frame.
T.J. Rivera hit a two-run double that was followed by an RBI double by Tyler Heineman in the sixth inning that produced the three runs for Lehigh Valley.
The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 4:35 p.m.