Mets sweep doubleheader with Pigs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets swept the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a doubleheader on Monday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets won the first game 8-2 and took the second contest, 3-1.

The first game was the completion of a game that was suspended last week at Coca-Cola Park. Action resumed on Monday with the Mets leading 1-0 in the second inning. An RBI single by Shane Robinson and a solo home run by Ali Castillo were the only two runs for LV in that first contest.

In the second game of the twinbill, a sacrifice fly in the second inning gave the IronPigs a 1-0 advantage. Then the Mets scored three unanswered runs to secure the win.

After the pair of losses, the Pigs dropped to 62-70 this season.

The two teams are set to play on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.