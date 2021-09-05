ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Syracuse Mets swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. It was the third time this season the Pigs lost both games of a twin bill.
Syracuse won the first game 3-0 and the second contest 13-6.
The pair of setbacks dropped Lehigh Valley to 47-58 this season.
In the first contest, the game was scoreless through the first three innings until the Mets struck for two runs in the fourth frame. In the fifth inning, the Mets scored another to secure the win. Adam Oller pitched six shutout innings for the Mets in the opener.
In the second game, the Mets took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, but broke the contest open with six runs in the third inning to grab a commanding 7-0 lead.
The IronPigs responded with five runs in the home half of the third frame to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Mets went on to score more in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to secure the sweep.
The two teams are set to play the series finale on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.