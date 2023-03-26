ALLENTOWN - The Frozen Four field is complete, but it will not include Penn State as the Nittany Lions lost a hard-fought 2-1 overtime contest to Michigan in the Allentown Region final on Sunday at PPL Center.
Penn State scored first on Connor MacEachern power-play goal in the second period. That tally held up until Adam Fantilli tied things up when he scored on a Michigan power play midway through the third period.
The Wolverines wasted little time in deciding things as Mackie Samoskevich delivered the game-winner just 52 seconds in to the overtime period.
Michigan will face Quinnipiac in one semifinal in Tampa Bay on April 6 while Minnesota and Boston University will square off in the other half of the bracket. The two winners will meet on Saturday, April 8 to decide the NCAA Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey champion.