ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nolan Moyle scored a pair of goals and Owen Power contributed four assists to lead Michigan past Quinnipiac in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Men's Hockey tournament at the PPL Center.
The Wolverines were cruising along with a 4-0 lead through two periods before the Bobcats (32-7-3) found their offense and three straight goals in the first 11 minutes of the third period. Michigan (31-9-1) quelled any thoughts of a comeback by scoring three consecutive goals in the final four minutes.
The Wolverines advance to the Frozen Four along with other regional winners Minnesota, Denver and Minnesota State. TD Garden in Boston will host the semifinals and finals from April 7-9.