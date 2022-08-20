READING, Pa. - Phillies pitching prospect Mick Abel pitched a solid six innings for the Fightin Phils and earned the win in a 4-3 victory over Portland On Saturday night at First Energy Stadium.
Abel struck out six and scattered four hits for Reading (51-62). Vito Friscia hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the hosts and and Madison Stokes followed with a solo home run.
Billy Sullivan struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his first save. The Fightin Phils will go for the series win over the Sea Dogs on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.