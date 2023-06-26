Pitcher Mick Abel, the No. 2 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization according to MLB Pipeline, will be joining the previously announced Justin Crawford for the MLB Futures game in Seattle next month, as the remainder of the rosters were revealed on MLB Network.
Abel has a 2-3 record through 12 starts with the Reading Fightin Phils this season. The right-handed pitcher was a first round selection (15th overall) by the origanization in the 2020 MLB Draft.
The annual showcase features the top prospects in the game leading in to the All-Star break. Abel and Crawford will be members of the 25-man NL roster who will square off against their AL counterparts on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Park.