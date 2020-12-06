PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It has been reported that the Philadelphia Phillies have faced a financial setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like most businesses have. The latest news coming out is regarding starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, and the possibility of trading him.
The Phillies acquired Wheeler as a free-agent during the offseason prior to the 2020 season, his contract is worth $118 million over five years.
Wheeler finished the season with a 2.92 ERA, striking out 53, and only allowing 16 walks.
Phillies owner John Middleton has shut down the rumors of trading one of his star players, and one of the best starting pitchers within their rotation. Middleton was quoted saying he wouldn't trade Wheeler for Babe Ruth.