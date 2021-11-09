MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights cinderella soccer story continued on Tuesday night, taking on South Williamsport in their PIAA opener. Unfortunately for the Bullets, the clock struck midnight, as they fell, 3-0.
South Williamsport held a 1-0 advantage going into the end of the first half when they would double their lead off a corner kick play. Early in the second half, South would put this one away for good with their third goal.
The Bullets incredible run comes to an end following the programs first ever District III title.