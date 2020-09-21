Governor Mifflin and Annville-Cleona School Districts voted on Monday to add girls' wrestling programs. The historic votes make the schools the sixth and seventh to officially add a girls' wrestling program in Pennsylvania.
The PIAA requires at least 100 schools across Pennsylvania to officially sponsor the sport before considering officially sanctioning the sport.
“I am extremely proud of the Governor Mifflin School District for offering official support for a girls wrestling program. We look forward to building a strong program for the girls to find success in the great sport of wrestling," Governor Mifflin head wrestling coach Ralph Voit said via a statement from the PA Girls High School Wrestling Task Force.
Both schools compete in District 3.