READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin defeated Muhlenberg 14-4 in a Berks baseball game on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game is part of the ongoing high school baseball series taking place in Baseballtown over the coming weeks.
Muhlenberg took the 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Mifflin quickly responded with an offensive attack. The Mustangs tied the game at one in the third and then grabbed a 4-1 lead before that frame ended.
The Muhls managed to cut the deficit to 5-4 going into the seventh inning, but Mifflin plated nine runs in the inning to earn the win.