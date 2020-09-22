Season schedules have been evolving for the fall sports season and there are two more changes for Berks football teams this week.
Governor Mifflin's game against CD East is canceled due to the high school shutting down for the remainder of the week due to a positive COVID-19 case. All athletic events have been put on hold as the school is closed and cleaned.
Additionally, Berks Catholic added a game this Friday against Cedar Cliff. The Saints will travel to play that contest, which will be their second game this year.
Cedar Cliff was slated to play Lower Dauphin this week, but that game was postponed.