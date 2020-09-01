SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin Mustangs are ready to run this fall. Mifflin readies for the shortened 2020 PIAA high school football season with a powerful offense that features several key pieces.
Leading the pact for the team is Nick Singleton, the defending Berks rushing champion, is back for his junior campaign. Brandon Strausser and Cam'Ron Stewart are also expected to contribute significantly for Governor Mifflin.
The offense may get the headlines, but the Mustangs believe their defense could even be stronger. Overall, those inside the locker room think they have something special brewing in Shillington.