Governor Mifflin, Fleetwood, and Oley Valley were victorious in their BCIAA boys' soccer quarterfinal contests on Tuesday night.
Governor Mifflin defeated Schuylkill Valley 2-0. Micah Nyce scored both goals for the Mustangs in the win.
Mifflin will face Fleetwood in the next round as the Tigers defeated Tulpehocken 1-0 on Tuesday night. Hunter Smith netted the lone goal in the victory for Fleetwood.
Oley Valley bested Daniel Boone 3-1 in their quarterfinal battle. The Lynx were led by Ethan Liskey, Nathan Fatkin, and Caleb Fatkin who scored in the winning effort.
