SHILLINGTON, Pa. - With the latest guidance from Pennsylvania officials calling for masks to be worn at all times outside, the Governor Mifflin football team is preparing to wear face coverings during their state semifinal on Friday night.
The Mustangs spent Friday attaching face shields to their face masks as another option instead of the other commonly worn face coverings.
With just hours until kick-off it is still unknown if the team will actually need to wear face coverings or not, the latest clarifications from PA officials reportedly notes that the combination of a mask, mouth guard, and helmet would pose a health threat. For now, the team is preparing to play, regardless of what is required.