SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin football team returned to the practice field on Monday after team activities were put on hold while the school was closed due to a positive coronavirus case. The Mustangs did not play this past weekend due to the stoppage of school athletics.
Governor Mifflin is 1-0 and is set to face Mifflin County this upcoming Friday.
While team activities were stopped, the players remained active individually and also gained more of an appreciation for playing this fall.