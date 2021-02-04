Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin hosted a signing day ceremony for its high school student-athletes on Thursday. In total, 11 Mustangs signed their collegiate letters of intent.
Among those who officially committed at the ceremony were Courtney Novotny, who committed to VMI for swimming and water polo.
Additional several members of the school's district champion football team committed to play at the next level. Among those players was Brandon Strausser, who intends to play at Kutztown University.