READING, Pa. - Thursday night's showdown between Governor Mifflin and Muhlenberg is between two of the boys' basketball teams battling for the Berks I title this season. The Mustangs enter the contest 7-1 overall while the Muhls boast an undefeated record this season.
Mifflin plays a low-scoring, defensive-minded type of game, but they are going up against a high-scoring Muhls squad that averages over 80 points per game.
The game will have big importance in the divisional race as well as district playoffs at the end of the season.