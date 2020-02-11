READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin and Reading High advanced to the BCIAA girls' basketball championship game as the two won their semifinal showdowns on Tuesday night at Santander Arena. The Mustangs defeated Twin Valley 45-41 and the Red Knights downed Berks Catholic 47-44 in overtime.
Governor Mifflin is the defending county champion and now earned the opportunity to defend their title in the final. Stella Mollica led the Mustangs with 16 points.
The Red Knights were in the final last year as well and return this winter. Kya Washington helped make that happen with her game-high 17 points for Reading High.