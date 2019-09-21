Mifflin rolls over Reading, 49-6

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin defeated Reading High 49-6 in a Berks football game on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the first of the season for the Red Knights. The win improved the Mustangs' record to 2-3.

Mifflin came out ready to score from the start. Mifflin scored a 66-yard rushing touchdown on their second play from scrimmage and then on Reading's first play from scrimmage, the Mustangs' defense intercepted Reading's pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Nick Singleton led Governor Mifflin's offensive attack. He totaled five touchdowns.