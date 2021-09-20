The latest Big Ticket rankings were released on Monday evening as the high school football season reaches Week 5.
The latest rankings see a new team atop the large school rankings with Governor Mifflin claiming the top spot. North Schuylkill still holds the top spot in the small schools rankings.
Below are the complete rankings:
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. GOV. MIFFLIN (4-0) - LAST: 2
2. NORTH PENN (4-0) - LAST: 1
3. PARKLAND - (3-0) - LAST: 3
4. COATESVILLE - (3-1) - LAST: 5
5. NAZARETH (3-1) - LAST: 6
6. NORTHAMPTON (4-0) - LAST: 9
7. EMMAUS (3-1) - LAST: 10
8. QUAKERTOWN (4-0) - LAST: 11
9. FREEDOM (2-2) - LAST: 4
10. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (4-0) - LAST: 13
11. WHITEHALL (3-1) - LAST: 7
12. PENNRIDGE (3-1) - LAST: NR
13. EXETER (2-2) - LAST: 8
14. CB WEST (3-1) - LAST: NR
15. WILSON (2-2) - LAST: 15
---
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (4-0) - LAST: 1
2. WYOMISSING (4-0) - LAST: 2
3. NDGP (4-0) - LAST: 4
4. NORTHWESTERN (4-0) - LAST: 5
5. BERKS CATHOLIC (3-1) - LAST: 6
6. ACCHS (3-1) - LAST: 3
7. WILSON (4-0) - LAST: 7
8. BANGOR (3-1) - LAST: 8
9. WEISER (3-1) - LAST: NR
10. CATTY (4-0) - LAST: 10