SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin girls' basketball team enters Thursday night's game with a win streak, but so does its opponent, Berks Catholic. The Mustangs have won five straight games while the Saints boast seven consecutive victories.
The two schools, which are roughly one mile from each other, also are neighbors in the Berks I standings. The top spot in the division is up for grabs when the two battle on Thursday night.
Mifflin is ready to face a tough BC squad and knows it will take a total team effort.