READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin and Wilson will square off for the BCIAA baseball title after the two won their respective semifinal games on Monday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Mustangs won 5-4 in walk-off fashion in eight innings over Muhlenberg and the Bulldogs posted a 9-3 win over Oley Valley.
Darrien Troche hit the game-winning RBI single for Mifflin in the extra frame. The game was tied 1-1, 3-3, and 4-4 in the back-and-forth affair in Baseballtown.
Oley Valley took 1-0 and 2-1 leads over Wilson in the game and then the scored was tied 3-3. Randy Carlo hit a three-run home run to break the game open for the Bulldogs in the third inning to help them secure the win.
The championship contest is set for Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.