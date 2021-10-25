The final regular season Big Ticket Poll was released on Monday evening as the 2021 high school football season is set to wrap up. In the latest rankings, Governor Mifflin and Wyomissing remain in the top spots of the large and small school rankings, respectively.
Below are the complete rankings:
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. GOV. MIFFLIN - 7-0 - LAST: 1
2. NORTH PENN - 9-0 - LAST: 2
3. COATESVILLE - 8-1 - LAST: 3
4. NORTHAMPTON - 9-0 - LAST: 4
5. QUAKERTOWN - 9-0 - LAST: 6
6. PARKLAND - 7-1 - LAST: 7
7. EMMAUS - 7-2 - LAST: 5
8. FREEDOM - 7-2 - LAST: 8
9. DOWNINGTOWN EAST - 8-1 - LAST: 9
10. PERK VALLEY - 7-2 - LAST: 10
11. EXETER - 6-3 - LAST: 11
12. CB WEST - 7-2 - LAST: 13
13. WILSON WL - 6-3 - LAST: 14
14. EASTON - 5-2 - NR
15. NAZARETH - 6-3 - LAST: 15
---
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. WYOMISSING - 9-0 - LAST: 1
2. NORTH SCHUYLKILL - 9-0 - LAST: 2
3. NORTHWESTERN - 9-0 - LAST: 3
4. NOTRE DAME GP - 7-1 - LAST: 4
5. BERKS CATHOLIC - 6-3 - LAST: 5
6. POTTSVILLE - 7-2 - LAST: 6
7. PALMERTON - 8-1 - LAST: 7
8. CONRAD WEISER - 7-2 - LAST: 9
9. POPE JOHN PAUL II - 7-2 - LAST: NR
10. ACCHS - 6-3 - LAST: 10