The chase for a district championship means more this year with only champions advancing to the PIAA tournament.
For Governor Mifflin the Mustangs will begin the quest at home against 12th seeded Dallastown. The team likely will then play on the road if it continues in the bracket.
For seniors Stella Mollica and Jocelyn Grosch they hope to go out on a high note on their home floor and continue their season on the road.
At Wyomissing, the Spartans will be without Ava Gehman in the district playoffs. The senior injured her knee in the county title game, but played through in an effort to win the title.
Now Gehman looks to help any way she can as the Spartans get set to take on Bermudian Springs in their tournament opener.