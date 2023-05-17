BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling program has tabbed a new head coach to replace Jeff Karam. The long time coach stepped down following the programs ninth PIAA title.
Stepping in to fill the big shoes left by Karam, Mike Cole. The newest Golden Hawks head coach brining a wealth of experience to the position.
Cole has spent time as an assistant coach between both North Hunterdon and Hunterdon Central wrestling programs. Two programs with a history of winning in the state of New Jersey.