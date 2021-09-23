BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian University men's basketball team has named an interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. Mike Frew, a former Greyhound player, will lead the team for the upcoming season.
Frew recently spent time as an assistant under Shawn Postiglione. He also had stints in the high school ranks as the head coach at Bethlehem Catholic and Pen Argyl. Frew also spent time coaching JV and Freshman teams at Liberty.
When asked about the opportunity to lead the Greyhounds, Frew had this to say, "I feel very fortunate to be provided the opportunity to serve as the first head men’s basketball coach in Moravian history as a University..Moravian has always held a special place in my heart. The experience provided to student-athletes here is second to none.”
Following the upcoming season, Moravian will hold a formal search for a permanent head coach.