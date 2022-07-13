READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils weren't the only entertainment in Baseballtown on Wednesday night. NHRA racer, Mike Hepp was greeting fans prior to the start of the game.
Hepp, beat addiction in 2006 upon his return to drag racing, now he continues to spread awareness about addiction and overcoming them.
Fans got the chance to speak with Hepp and his pose with the racer next to his dragster. Moments like this are more than just putting smiles on fans faces, they're for spreading awareness about Hepp's cause.
Fast Help for Addiction is Mike Hepp's organization he started to help others overcome their own struggles. According to Hepp, they have helped just over 400 people so far.
Hepp continues to fight on and off the track.