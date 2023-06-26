Alvernia University made the news official today, announcing the retirement of Mike Miller as the Golden Wolves Men's Basketball coach.
"It has been a great career - not because of the championships, but the players that played for me that went on to become doctors, nurses, state police officers, teachers, and accountants. Plus, another 20 or so that got involved with coaching at all levels," said Miller.
After 19 seasons at the helm, Miller announcing his decision following another successful campaign. While Miller said that energy was an issue at times this season, it did not show in the results as the team went 21-9 as he further strengthened his hold as the winningest coach in program history.
His son, Mike Miller Jr., will take over the head coaching responsibilities - saying its an honor to follow his father.