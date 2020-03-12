Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that the 2020 season will be delayed. This pushes back the start of the upcoming campaigns for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as well as the Reading Fightins.
League officials released the following statement on Thursday, detailing the decision, amid coronavirus concerns.
"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date," the statement read. "We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."
Major League Baseball announced the suspension of operations and the delay of opening day by two weeks.