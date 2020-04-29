Reports were swirling that the 2020 MiLB season was to be cancelled, and Wednesday afternoon Minor League Baseball put that rumor to bed.
The MiLB issued a statement regarding the uncertainty of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball Season has been canceled is false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made.", is what some of the statement reads.
There has been no official ruling on the 2020 season and if/when they will resume play.