MiLB postseason updates for 2021

The MiLB front offices gave an update on the status of the postseason for the 2021 season. At the Triple-A level there will be no postseason, but a Double-A champion will still be crowned in a playoff. 

For teams like Lehigh Valley, they will see a two week extension to their season instead of the playoffs. These two weeks will comprise of a five-game series each week. The Triple-A season will be extended until October 3rd. 

At the Double-A level, it will be a battle of the top two teams in a best-of-five series. The regular season will end on September 19th.