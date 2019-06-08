Tom Eshelman pitched a complete game, but it wasn't enough to earn the win as the Buffalo Bisons won 3-1 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field on Friday night. With the loss, the Pigs fall back to .500 with a 29-29 record.
Eshelman's eight-inning outing was the first complete game for the Pigs this season. He gave up 10 hits, allowed just one walk and struck out five batters in the loss. He is now 1-1 this season.
The Bisons plated all of their runs in the fourth inning. Andy Burns hit a two-run home run to help lift Buffalo to the home win.
Malquin Canelo drove in the lone run for Lehigh Valley, an RBI single in the eighth inning.
The two teams play again on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.