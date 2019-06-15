The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Friday night at FNB Field as the win moves the R-Phils into a tie for first place with just three games left in the first half of the season. Reading now shares the top spot in the division with the Trenton Thunder. The winner at the midway point earns the first playoff spot in the Eastern Division under the new format for the 2019 season.
JoJo Romero earned the win on the mound for the Fightins, his first since his return to the club. He is now 1-3 after going seven innings and striking out eight batters.
Offensively Austin Bossart and Raul Rivas each went 3-1 with an RBI to help pilot the Fightin Phils to victory.
The two teams will place on Saturday at 6 p.m.