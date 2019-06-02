The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-4 on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. The loss is the third straight setback for the Pigs as they dropped to 27-24 this season.
The IronRail Series between the two rivals is now evened up at 4-4 this season.
The RailRiders hit three home runs off of starter Drew Anderson, a career-high for the IronPigs pitcher. He suffered the loss on the mound and dropped to 0-5 this season. Drew Hutchinson earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The IronPigs jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a lead-off home run by Lane Adams. The lead did not last long, however, as Logan Morrison hit a solo shot in the bottom of the opening frame for the RailRiders and then Mike Ford knocked in another run to give them a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, two home runs, back-to-back, made it 4-1.
The lead ballooned to 6-1 in the seventh inning as the RailRiders shut the door on any comeback for the IronPigs.
The two teams will wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.