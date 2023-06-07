READING, Pa. - Wednesday’s Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to poor air quality, the team said in a statement.
Details regarding the rescheduling of today’s game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be announced at a later time.
Fans with regularly purchased tickets dated for June 7, 2023 may exchange them for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability.
Exchanges of tickets can be done in person at the ticket office, by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL or by emailing at info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.
The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week and further updates will be announced if needed.